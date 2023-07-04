Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar to team up?

Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar worked for films like Shock and Mirapakay. Harish Shankar also made his directorial debut with Ravi Teja’s Shock. The duo is expected to team up after more than a decade for a commercial entertainer once they are done with their current projects. Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar met recently and discussed about a script. The meeting was positive and the duo is expected to team up once Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar are done with their current projects.

Ravi Teja is busy with Tiger Nageswara Rao and Eagle. He has films lined up with Trinadha Rao Nakkina and Gopichand Malineni. Ravi Teja is working on multiple projects and he is managing to get three releases every year. Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar’s film may kick-start during the second half of next year. More details are expected to be announced very soon.