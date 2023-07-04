Protection of women is our top priority, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Monday said that the coming TDP government will strictly implement the Nirbhaya Act for the protection of women in the State.

During the ‘Maha Sakthi Tho Lokesh’ programme organised at the Anil Gardens in Nellore as part of Yuva Galam pada yatra, the TDP national general secretary recalled with deep agony that his mother, who never comes out except for taking part in the NTR Trust programmes, was humiliated on the floor of the Assembly. Observing that his mother suffered mental agony for over a month after this, a pained Loeksh said that “for the first time, politics in the State have stooped so low.”

Making it clear that the coming TDP regime will ensure that no other women in the State will face such kind of humiliation, Lokesh said that the Nirbhaya Act will be implemented so rigidly. “I am sure that when the Assembly results start coming in with the TDP taking the lead all the anti-social elements will run away from the State,” Lokesh said.

Mahasakthi scheme will be implemented effectively in the first year of the TDP coming back to power, he said, adding that party supremo, Chandrababu Naidu announced the scheme at Mahanadu after knowing the problems being faced by women. How Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who could not save his own mother and sister, can do justice to other women in the State, he asked.

Observing that the TDP’s policy is to implement the welfare schemes not by raising loans but by developing the State, Lokesh told the women that the party’s goal is to transform Andhra Pradesh into a State sans poverty. Special lessons will be introduced from KG to PG on how to respect women, he said and stated that educated people should be elected to the Assembly so that the majority of the problems can easily be resolved.

Making it clear that all the fees due to various educational institutions will be cleared on a one-time basis so that the students get their certificates, Lokesh said development and welfare will be simultaneously implemented to take the State to number one position in the country.

Lokesh till now completed 1892.6 km long pada yatra in 145 days and will begin his 146th day of Yuva Galam on Tuesday at Anil Gardens in Nellore till Salu Chintala campsite.