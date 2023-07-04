Bimbisara 2 gets a Massive Deal

Bimbisara happens to be the biggest-ever hit in the career of Kalyanram. The makers and the team announced that the film will have a sequel even before the film’s release. Vasishta who made his directorial debut with Bimbisara will not direct the sequel. But he penned the script and completed his duty for the sequel. Anil Paduri who directed Romantic in the past is expected to direct Bimbisara 2 and Kalyanram’s home banner NTR Arts will produce this fantasy film.

As per the buzz, Zee Studios offered a massive deal for the makers. They are ready to pay Rs 100 crores for Bimbisara 2. Kalyanram has to complete the shoot and hand over the first copy of Bimbisara 2 to Zee Studios. Zee will close all the theatrical and non-theatrical deals of Bimbisara 2 after the shoot concludes. The pre-production work of Bimbisara 2 is currently happening and the shoot will start soon.