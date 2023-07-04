SPY & Samajavaragamana first weekend box-office Report

Spy has a below par weekend with huge drop after the opening day. The film has collected 8.8 Cr share worldwide with gross at 19.4 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 18 Cr and the film will find tough from Monday onwards. It is heading for a disaster or in the best case the film is a flop at the box-office as there is a free run till the end of next week.

Area 3 Days collections Day1 Worldwide Collections Pre release Business Nizam 1.70 Cr 5.4 Cr Ceeded 0.53 Cr 2.2 Cr UA 0.54 Cr Guntur 0.40 Cr East 0.30 Cr West 0.25 Cr Krishna 0.25 Cr Nellore 0.15 Cr Andhra 4.12 Cr 6 Cr ratio AP/TS 6.45Cr ROI 1.15Cr 0.4 Cr 2.5 Cr (incl Hindi version advance) Overseas 1.20Cr 0.9 Cr 1.5 Cr Worldwide Share 5.42 Cr 17.6 Cr Worldwide Gross 8.8 Cr (19.4 Cr gross) 9.6 Cr

Samajavaragamana after a low opening has maintained decent hold on day2 and has shown growth from Saturday. Saturday and Sunday collections of the film are more than opening day. The film has collected a distributor share of 4.5 Cr with gross at 10.2 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film in Telugu states are valued at 4 Cr with Andhra sold in 2 Cr ratio, Ceeded 50 lakhs & Nizam valued at 1.5 Cr. Nizam area will be over the borderline today and some areas in Andhra will cross it today. Ceeded area needs a decent run till end of next weekend which is quite possible and it’s likely that all parties will be in profits. Worldwide rights are valued at 5 Cr. The film is a Hit at the box-office and it needs to be seen if it can attain Super Hit status with a free run.

Area 3 Days Collections AP/TS 3.15Cr ROI 0.15Cr OS 1.20Cr Worldwide 4.50 Cr (10.20 Cr gross)