Stand by AP, Jagan asks Telugu diaspora

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday called upon the NRIs to be part of AP development by extending financial support and sharing their exposure and experience.

In a congratulatory video message forwarded to the ongoing NATA convention 2023 at Dallas in the US, the Chief Minister congratulated the delegates and wished the convention grand success.

Aiming at overhauling the educational sector, Government has been sincerely implementing programmes like Amma Vodi, Goru Muddha, Vidya Kanuka and Vasathi Deevena to enable hassle–free education, he stated, adding Government strongly believes that education is the only weapon that can change the society for good.

He said revolutionary changes were brought in the educational sector in the State in the last four years to help the students reach sky-high positions and turn them into global citizens.

The Chief Minister told the Telugu Diaspora that through Nadu-Nedu programme, Government has been improving the basic infrastructure at Government schools, besides giving tabs to students and teachers of class 8, introducing subject-teacher concept from class 3, distributing bilingual text books, launching digital teaching through IFPs from class 6 and imparting TOEFL training to students from class 3 to 10.

From the next academic year, TOEFL training would be given to the students of intermediate courses also, he said, adding that introduction of English medium has been helping students face the competition at national and international level in getting corporate jobs.

“Taking birth on Telugu soil and representing the poor and middle class of our society, you are all working in top positions as CEOs, professors in universities, scientists in NASA, doctors and business magnets. We feel proud that you have reached such positions with a strong focus and commitment,” he observed.

“The State is witnessing revolutionary changes in the fields of education, medical and health, agriculture and housing for the good of our future generations, besides transparent implementation of welfare programmes, To take forward these changes, AP needs your support,” he told them, saying they can extend their support in whatever way they can for the growth of the State.