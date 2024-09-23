Record prices for Devara Premiere Shows

The governments of both the Telugu states have granted a hike in the ticket price and given permission to screen extra shows during the Dasara holiday season. This is a huge boost for the film and the advance sales are exceptional all over. Special premieres are planned across the Telugu states and the first benefit shows will start at 1:08 AM. In Hyderabad city, the premiere show tickets will cost Rs 1000 and all the necessary permissions are acquired. Even in the Andhra region, the fans are ready to buy the tickets for record prices and the premiere show tickets are expected to cost around Rs 800. This clearly hints that the first day box-office numbers would be huge. Devara fever has gripped the Telugu states.

In the USA, the pre-sales are quite good and Devara is expected to open on a super strong note. NTR is in the USA to promote the film and he will attend the screening at Beyond Fest in LA. Devara is said to be high on action and is directed by Koratala Siva and Janhvi Kapoor is making her Telugu debut with this big attempt. Anirudh’s background score and music are said to be an asset for Devara. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers.