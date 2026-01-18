Revanth Reddy Defends Ministers Amid Media Row Over Singareni Reports

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Revanth Reddy Defends Ministers Amid Media Row Over Singareni Reports

Published on January 18, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Revanth Reddy Defends Ministers Amid Media Row Over Singareni Reports
image
Dhurandhar: Most Watched Indian Film in Piracy
image
Venkatesh Puzzled between Drishyam 3 and SV Sequel
image
Vijay Sethupathi turns Blind for Slum Dog
image
Bhatti Vikramarka Slams Coal Tender Allegations, Calls Media Claims Fabricated

Revanth Reddy Defends Ministers Amid Media Row Over Singareni Reports

What could have quietly ended with an apology has now turned into a larger political conversation in Telangana. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has stepped in to firmly defend his ministers, offering them a clear vote of confidence in the wake of reports and counterclaims surrounding Singareni coal mining tenders.

The controversy began with a television channel airing a story that later drew strong criticism. The channel subsequently issued a public apology, clarifying that the report was not intended to target any individual and expressing regret if any sentiments were hurt. In statements released in both Telugu and English, the channel said it holds IAS officers in high regard and had no intention of causing harm. Under normal circumstances, the issue may have ended there with little public attention.

However, the debate gained fresh momentum after Vemuri Radhakrishna raised the issue again in his weekend column. He linked the entire episode to an alleged power struggle over Singareni coal mining tenders and named senior political figures in that context. This brought the matter back into the political spotlight.

Speaking at a public meeting in Khammam, Revanth Reddy addressed the issue in a calm but firm tone. He dismissed claims of corruption or missing coal in Singareni and said there was no room for irregularities under his government. He made it clear that his administration functions transparently and that allegations against ministers, MLAs, or MPs should not be published without seeking clarification from the government.

The Chief Minister also drew a line between media rivalries and governance. He said if there were disputes between media organisations or individuals, they should be resolved separately and not by dragging elected representatives into the controversy. In doing so, he indirectly indicated that the issue appeared to stem from a media-level conflict rather than government wrongdoing.

Revanth Reddy described himself as the head of a family within the Congress party and said any allegation against his ministers ultimately reflects on the government. He assured that he is always ready to respond and provide explanations if concerns are raised against his colleagues. His remarks were widely seen as a clean chit to his cabinet.

The column had also mentioned Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, who earlier rejected the allegations and said the reports may have been driven by personal animosity linked to past political equations. While Bhatti chose to confront the claims directly, the Chief Minister’s intervention appears aimed at preventing further escalation.

With the government closing ranks and the initial channel having already expressed regret, the episode may now lose steam.

Previous Dhurandhar: Most Watched Indian Film in Piracy
else

TRENDING

image
Dhurandhar: Most Watched Indian Film in Piracy
image
Vijay Sethupathi turns Blind for Slum Dog
image
MSG becomes the Megastar’s highest grosser ever in NA

Latest

image
Revanth Reddy Defends Ministers Amid Media Row Over Singareni Reports
image
Dhurandhar: Most Watched Indian Film in Piracy
image
Venkatesh Puzzled between Drishyam 3 and SV Sequel
image
Vijay Sethupathi turns Blind for Slum Dog
image
Bhatti Vikramarka Slams Coal Tender Allegations, Calls Media Claims Fabricated

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy Defends Ministers Amid Media Row Over Singareni Reports
image
Bhatti Vikramarka Slams Coal Tender Allegations, Calls Media Claims Fabricated
image
Chandrababu Naidu Heads to Davos to Pitch Andhra Pradesh as a Global Investment Hub

Related Articles

Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event