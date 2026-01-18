Revanth Reddy Defends Ministers Amid Media Row Over Singareni Reports

What could have quietly ended with an apology has now turned into a larger political conversation in Telangana. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has stepped in to firmly defend his ministers, offering them a clear vote of confidence in the wake of reports and counterclaims surrounding Singareni coal mining tenders.

The controversy began with a television channel airing a story that later drew strong criticism. The channel subsequently issued a public apology, clarifying that the report was not intended to target any individual and expressing regret if any sentiments were hurt. In statements released in both Telugu and English, the channel said it holds IAS officers in high regard and had no intention of causing harm. Under normal circumstances, the issue may have ended there with little public attention.

However, the debate gained fresh momentum after Vemuri Radhakrishna raised the issue again in his weekend column. He linked the entire episode to an alleged power struggle over Singareni coal mining tenders and named senior political figures in that context. This brought the matter back into the political spotlight.

Speaking at a public meeting in Khammam, Revanth Reddy addressed the issue in a calm but firm tone. He dismissed claims of corruption or missing coal in Singareni and said there was no room for irregularities under his government. He made it clear that his administration functions transparently and that allegations against ministers, MLAs, or MPs should not be published without seeking clarification from the government.

The Chief Minister also drew a line between media rivalries and governance. He said if there were disputes between media organisations or individuals, they should be resolved separately and not by dragging elected representatives into the controversy. In doing so, he indirectly indicated that the issue appeared to stem from a media-level conflict rather than government wrongdoing.

Revanth Reddy described himself as the head of a family within the Congress party and said any allegation against his ministers ultimately reflects on the government. He assured that he is always ready to respond and provide explanations if concerns are raised against his colleagues. His remarks were widely seen as a clean chit to his cabinet.

The column had also mentioned Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, who earlier rejected the allegations and said the reports may have been driven by personal animosity linked to past political equations. While Bhatti chose to confront the claims directly, the Chief Minister’s intervention appears aimed at preventing further escalation.

With the government closing ranks and the initial channel having already expressed regret, the episode may now lose steam.