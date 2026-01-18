Dhurandhar: Most Watched Indian Film in Piracy

Hindi film Dhurandhar is one of the biggest hit films of Indian cinema and the film is still doing decently well. The film was released only in Hindi and the word of mouth made the film a blockbuster. The film’s HD copy was released online in its first weekend but the piracy could not impact the film’s dream run. There is a debate that piracy is impacting the footfalls which is true to an extent. But for blockbuster films, piracy cannot impact the run and footfalls. The film was banned in Pakistan and in Arab countries. A trade analyst said that Dhurandhar is the most watched film in these nations on pirated websites.

Millions of people watched this Indian spy thriller in Pakistan and in Arab countries out of curiosity. The makers have lost over Rs 100 crores through the Arab countries ban but they could do nothing. The team is quite impressed with the film’s performance across the globe. The film’s director Aditya Dhar is focused on the post-production work of Dhurandhar 2 and he is busy with the trailer cut. The second installment releases on March 19th, 2026 and it would head for a clash with Yash’s Toxic. Ranveer Singh will be the lead actor in Dhurandhar 2.