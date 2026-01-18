Venkatesh Puzzled between Drishyam 3 and SV Sequel

Victory Venkatesh is completely focused on Adarsha Kutumbam, a hilarious fun-packed entertainer directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film was initially planned for summer 2026 release but it is expected to have a Dasara release this year. Venkatesh is committed for Drishyam 3 and the shoot follows after Venky is done with Trivikram’s film. The agreements for the same are done and the budgets were finalized last year. The team is waiting for the shoot to start soon.

There are speculations in Telugu media that Drishyam 3 is shelved by Venkatesh to commence the shoot of Sankranthiki Vastunnam sequel and it is untrue. Anil Ravipudi who delivered one more blockbuster with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu for this Sankranthi is currently enjoying the film’s success. He hasn’t decided about his next film and he will take a call next month. Sankranthiki Vastunnam sequel is in his mind but there is no clarity about the upcoming project of Anil Ravipudi. He has taken advances from producers like Venkata Satish Kilaru and he is also committed for one more film with Sahu Garapati. Venkatesh will complete Adarsha Kutumbam and he will take up Drishyam 3.

If Anil Ravipudi arrives with the script of Sankranthiki Vastunnam sequel, Venkatesh will be left in a tricky situation. He cannot push the shoot of Drishyam 3 as the Malayalam version will release soon.