x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home

Venkatesh Puzzled between Drishyam 3 and SV Sequel

Published on January 18, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Dhurandhar: Most Watched Indian Film in Piracy
image
Venkatesh Puzzled between Drishyam 3 and SV Sequel
image
Vijay Sethupathi turns Blind for Slum Dog
image
Bhatti Vikramarka Slams Coal Tender Allegations, Calls Media Claims Fabricated
image
MSG becomes the Megastar’s highest grosser ever in NA

Venkatesh Puzzled between Drishyam 3 and SV Sequel

Victory Venkatesh is completely focused on Adarsha Kutumbam, a hilarious fun-packed entertainer directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film was initially planned for summer 2026 release but it is expected to have a Dasara release this year. Venkatesh is committed for Drishyam 3 and the shoot follows after Venky is done with Trivikram’s film. The agreements for the same are done and the budgets were finalized last year. The team is waiting for the shoot to start soon.

There are speculations in Telugu media that Drishyam 3 is shelved by Venkatesh to commence the shoot of Sankranthiki Vastunnam sequel and it is untrue. Anil Ravipudi who delivered one more blockbuster with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu for this Sankranthi is currently enjoying the film’s success. He hasn’t decided about his next film and he will take a call next month. Sankranthiki Vastunnam sequel is in his mind but there is no clarity about the upcoming project of Anil Ravipudi. He has taken advances from producers like Venkata Satish Kilaru and he is also committed for one more film with Sahu Garapati. Venkatesh will complete Adarsha Kutumbam and he will take up Drishyam 3.

If Anil Ravipudi arrives with the script of Sankranthiki Vastunnam sequel, Venkatesh will be left in a tricky situation. He cannot push the shoot of Drishyam 3 as the Malayalam version will release soon.

Next Dhurandhar: Most Watched Indian Film in Piracy Previous Vijay Sethupathi turns Blind for Slum Dog
else

TRENDING

image
Dhurandhar: Most Watched Indian Film in Piracy
image
Vijay Sethupathi turns Blind for Slum Dog
image
MSG becomes the Megastar’s highest grosser ever in NA

Latest

image
Dhurandhar: Most Watched Indian Film in Piracy
image
Venkatesh Puzzled between Drishyam 3 and SV Sequel
image
Vijay Sethupathi turns Blind for Slum Dog
image
Bhatti Vikramarka Slams Coal Tender Allegations, Calls Media Claims Fabricated
image
MSG becomes the Megastar’s highest grosser ever in NA

Most Read

image
Bhatti Vikramarka Slams Coal Tender Allegations, Calls Media Claims Fabricated
image
Chandrababu Naidu Heads to Davos to Pitch Andhra Pradesh as a Global Investment Hub
image
Sankranti 2026: Andhra Pradesh Sees Massive Festive Movement and Economic Activity

Related Articles

Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event