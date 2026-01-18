Vijay Sethupathi turns Blind for Slum Dog

In a sensational development, it has been learned that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the role of a blind man in his upcoming movie titled Slum Dog that is directed by Puri Jagannadh. On the occasion of the actor’s birthday, the team unveiled the first look poster recently. Vijay Sethupathi has done enough preparation before he took up the role. Vijay Sethupathi plays a blind beggar in the film that completed shoot and is in the post-production stage.

Vijay Sethupathi played a visually impaired character in a Tamil film named Kadaisi Vivasayi in the past. The actor watched films like Sparsh and Wait Until Dark to play the role with perfection. The film is produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla. Slum Dog is expected to release during the first half of 2026 and it features Tabu and Duniya Vijay in other important roles. The team will close all the business deals after which the release date will be finalized.