Bhatti Vikramarka Slams Coal Tender Allegations, Calls Media Claims Fabricated

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has strongly pushed back against allegations linking him to a controversial coal mining tender row, saying he entered politics with a public mission and not for business expansion. Reacting to reports published in a weekend column and television discussions, Bhatti described the claims as imaginary stories built without facts.

Speaking to reporters at Praja Bhavan, Bhatti responded to questions about a commentary written by Vemuri Radhakrishna in ABN. He said the article may have been driven by personal anger, possibly linked to his long standing association with former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. Bhatti stated that he would directly address the issue with the writer and ensure the truth is placed before the public.

Clarifying the technical aspects, Bhatti said ministers do not decide tender conditions. He explained that institutions frame eligibility rules, especially in mining projects located in difficult and sensitive terrain. Field visits, he said, are a routine requirement in such projects and are commonly followed by central government agencies. He criticised those writing about the issue without understanding how public sector tenders function.

Bhatti also issued a sharp warning against dragging elected representatives into disputes between media houses. He said personal attacks and character assassination, especially involving women officers, reflect weak character and have no place in public life. He made it clear that he would not allow any vested interests to exploit public institutions while he remains in office.

Calling Singareni Collieries the collective property of Telangana’s people, Bhatti said coal mines are the soul of the state’s economy. Protecting these assets is his responsibility. He reiterated that he did not enter politics to acquire wealth or positions but to serve the people and ensure fair distribution of public resources. He added that his political journey is aimed at shielding ordinary citizens from predatory forces.

The controversy intensified after a television channel aired defamatory stories linking women IAS officers to ministers. This led to protests by civil servants, the formation of a Special Investigation Team, and the arrest of journalists. Amid mounting pressure, Bhatti announced the cancellation of the Naini coal block tender in Odisha and instructed Singareni Collieries Company to issue fresh tenders.

In his column, Radhakrishna claimed the entire episode stemmed from intense competition between political and business interests over the lucrative coal mining contract. He also suggested that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stayed away from the controversy, while key decisions such as forming the SIT were taken by senior officials.

As investigations continue, the episode has opened a wider debate on media ethics, political influence, and governance. The focus now shifts to the SIT probe and whether it will bring clarity to one of Telangana’s most heated recent controversies.