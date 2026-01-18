MSG becomes the Megastar’s highest grosser ever in NA

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi has become the highest grosser ever for the actor in North America and worldwide collections. The movie crossed Chiranjeevi’s previous highest Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy in North America and it is on the way to achieve that mark in worldwide collections as well.

The movie crossed Sye Raa’s full run US$2.62 Million in just 6 days and it is set to become Chiru’s first ever US$3 Million. For director Anil Ravipudi, the movie completed his triple hat-trick

Megastar Chiranjeevi has yet again showcased that he will create box office records with perfect content for perfect season. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is poised to become his biggest ever grosser and hit post his comeback. This is a phenomenal run for a regional film.

Now, Chiranjeevi is set to deliver a Regional Telugu Film Industry Hit and Sahu Garapati, Sushmita Konidela have produced this mammoth hit. Family audiences are rushing to theatres to watch the film on Sunday and trade analysts are predicting long run for the movie. Victory Venkatesh played an extended cameo in the film with Nayanthara in leading lady role.