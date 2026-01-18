x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

MSG becomes the Megastar’s highest grosser ever in NA

Published on January 18, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Venkatesh Puzzled between Drishyam 3 and SV Sequel
image
Vijay Sethupathi turns Blind for Slum Dog
image
Bhatti Vikramarka Slams Coal Tender Allegations, Calls Media Claims Fabricated
image
MSG becomes the Megastar’s highest grosser ever in NA
image
AR Rahman Clarifies Remarks on Alleged Religious Bias in Bollywood

MSG becomes the Megastar’s highest grosser ever in NA

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi has become the highest grosser ever for the actor in North America and worldwide collections. The movie crossed Chiranjeevi’s previous highest Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy in North America and it is on the way to achieve that mark in worldwide collections as well.

The movie crossed Sye Raa’s full run US$2.62 Million in just 6 days and it is set to become Chiru’s first ever US$3 Million. For director Anil Ravipudi, the movie completed his triple hat-trick

Megastar Chiranjeevi has yet again showcased that he will create box office records with perfect content for perfect season. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is poised to become his biggest ever grosser and hit post his comeback. This is a phenomenal run for a regional film.

Now, Chiranjeevi is set to deliver a Regional Telugu Film Industry Hit and Sahu Garapati, Sushmita Konidela have produced this mammoth hit. Family audiences are rushing to theatres to watch the film on Sunday and trade analysts are predicting long run for the movie. Victory Venkatesh played an extended cameo in the film with Nayanthara in leading lady role.

Next Bhatti Vikramarka Slams Coal Tender Allegations, Calls Media Claims Fabricated Previous AR Rahman Clarifies Remarks on Alleged Religious Bias in Bollywood
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay Sethupathi turns Blind for Slum Dog
image
MSG becomes the Megastar’s highest grosser ever in NA
image
AR Rahman Clarifies Remarks on Alleged Religious Bias in Bollywood

Latest

image
Venkatesh Puzzled between Drishyam 3 and SV Sequel
image
Vijay Sethupathi turns Blind for Slum Dog
image
Bhatti Vikramarka Slams Coal Tender Allegations, Calls Media Claims Fabricated
image
MSG becomes the Megastar’s highest grosser ever in NA
image
AR Rahman Clarifies Remarks on Alleged Religious Bias in Bollywood

Most Read

image
Bhatti Vikramarka Slams Coal Tender Allegations, Calls Media Claims Fabricated
image
Chandrababu Naidu Heads to Davos to Pitch Andhra Pradesh as a Global Investment Hub
image
Sankranti 2026: Andhra Pradesh Sees Massive Festive Movement and Economic Activity

Related Articles

Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event