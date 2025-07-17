x
Home > Politics

Revanth Reddy Slams KTR and BRS in Delhi, Raises Questions About Secret Meetings with Lokesh

Published on July 17, 2025 by swathy

Revanth Reddy Slams KTR and BRS in Delhi, Raises Questions About Secret Meetings with Lokesh

revanth reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, on the second day of his Delhi visit, had a casual interaction with the media where he made some strong comments about BRS and KTR. He said that unlike the previous BRS government, his administration hasn’t tapped anyone’s phones and has no plans to do so. Revanth claimed that what really happened during KCR’s rule is now being exposed by his own family members. Responding to KTR’s jibe about his Delhi visits, Revanth hit back saying, “Should I go to a farmhouse instead of Delhi to solve Telangana’s problems?”

He also made shocking allegations that KTR’s close friend Kedar died of a drug overdose in Dubai, and that the Telangana government got the forensic report. Revanth accused KTR of surrounding himself with people who use drugs and said, “Why would I talk to someone like KTR who runs away from a drug test?” He also reminded that KTR went to court and got a stay when challenged publicly on drug issues.

Revanth didn’t stop there — he raised eyebrows by asking why KTR met Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh secretly late at night. “Why did KTR meet Lokesh three times? What’s the reason for a midnight dinner meeting?” he questioned.

Revanth also alleged that Union Minister Kishan Reddy is trying to protect former CM KCR. However, he made it clear that his government is focused on working with the Centre for the development of Telangana.

