Rohit Sharma Files Complaint on Sunil Gavaskar

India’s Test captain, Rohit Sharma, has reportedly lodged an official complaint with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following harsh criticism from legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. The criticism came after Sharma’s underwhelming performance during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series against Australia.

Rohit Sharma’s tour of Australia was far from ideal. After missing the first Test due to paternity leave, Sharma joined the squad for the second Test but struggled to make an impact. Despite India’s victory in Perth under stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah, the team’s performance declined as the series progressed.

Rohit Sharma’s batting form was a major concern, as he managed only 31 runs across three Test matches, averaging a meager 6.00. His struggles with the bat, coupled with questions about his leadership, drew sharp criticism from Gavaskar, who expressed doubts about Sharma’s future in Test cricket.

Sunil Gavaskar, one of India’s most respected cricketers, did not hold back in his assessment of Sharma’s performance. He criticized Sharma’s approach both as a batsman and as a captain, even suggesting that it might be time for someone else to take over the leadership role for the team’s benefit. Gavaskar also raised concerns about Sharma’s absence from the Sydney Test, further fueling the debate.

According to reports from “Cricblogger”, Rohit Sharma felt that the criticism was unwarranted and excessive. He reportedly approached the BCCI to file a formal complaint against Sunil Gavaskar, citing the undue pressure caused by the public scrutiny. Rohit Sharma also mentioned that external factors had affected his performance during the tour.

A source close to the matter revealed, “Rohit felt that it was not necessary for Sunil Gavaskar to criticize him in that fashion, and that’s why he complained to the BCCI about Gavaskar. All these added so much pressure that he was compelled to bring it to the BCCI’s attention.”

Rohit Sharma’s struggles continued in the domestic cricket, where he failed to score in a Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir. Despite the criticism, Rohit Sharma remains determined to regain his form.