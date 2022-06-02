RRR re-release: Packed Houses and Appreciations

RRR happens to be one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema and the film fared well in all the Indian languages. The film is now streaming on Netflix and it surpassed several Hollywood biggies and is trending across the top slot on the digital platform. It is quite crazy to hear about the film’s re-release after RRR is available on digital platforms. RRR is released again for a day across USA and the film witnessed packed houses. The foreigners have been enjoying the film to the core in theatres. Twitter witnessed a heap of appreciation from the Americans about the film’s content and the presentation.

SS Rajamouli who broke the international barriers with Baahubali: The Conclusion is now back with a bang with RRR. There are inquiries made about the next theatrical screening of RRR. The film features two Superstars NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film is set in 1920s in India before the Independence. The story narrates the revolt of two youngsters against the British. The hashtag #encoRRRe is now trending across Twitter. The special theatrical screening and Netflix streaming will pave a platform for the next Rajamouli’s film to have a wide international release.