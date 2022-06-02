“Nine Hours” streaming Now on Disney Plus Hotstar

The most Interesting “Nine Hours”, streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar has come out with an enthralling Indian web series, Nine Hours. The suspense thriller series is a must watch that is going to keep the viewers hooked to the screens. The cast has exemplary performers like Taraka Ratna, Ajay, Vinod Kumar, Madhu Shalini, Ravi Varma, Preethi Asrani, Ankith Koyya, Jwala Koti, Monica Reddy.

The series is being produced under the production banner, First Frame Entertainments by the producers Rajeev Reddy Y. and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi.

The story revolves around three inmates who have escaped the jail right after their roll call to execute a robbery of three major banks. However, the robbery is not the challenge here. The catch is that they have to be back in their cells by the time of the next roll call, which is just 9 hours. These “Nine Hours” are a nerve-wracking and suspenseful answer to the question of what happens if the plan does not go as planned.

Things are about to go awry and our inmates need to deal with loads of unplanned twists. The plan goes haywire when the police get involved and sacrifices have to be made. Will they get back to jail according to the original plan? Or will they be stuck? Three inmates. Three teams. Three banks. The series is going to be a triple dose of entertainment.

The highlight of the series is that each moment of it is thrilling and each character has a major role to play. Do not miss out on the breathtaking thrilling events that make the story special. The series has managed to give the audience an awe-inspiring story with all the necessary elements like crime, suspense, drama.

