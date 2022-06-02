Prabhas and Prashanth Neel change plans for Salaar

After the super success of KGF: Chapter 2, all eyes are focused on the next film of Prashanth Neel. The film titled Salaar has Prabhas in the lead role and 30 percent of the filming is completed. Prabhas gained huge weight in the recent months after the actor underwent a knee surgery. Prashanth Neel wants Prabhas to cut down his weight and look fit and slim for the role. Prashanth Neel and Prabhas met recently to discuss about the schedules and the look of the actor. The duo changed plans and Prabhas will take time to cut down his weight.

He will also resume the shoot of Project K in June and the schedules of Salaar are put on hold. Prashanth Neel is not in a mood to use VFX corrections to make the actor look slim on screen. He wants Prabhas to cut down his weight before the next schedule commences. Prabhas is on a weight-loss mission and he is working out in the gym. Salaar is a high voltage action entertainer and it has Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Prithviraj in the lead roles. Hombale Films are the producers and the film may hit the screens in summer 2023.