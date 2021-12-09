RRR Trailer: Rajamouli promises the Best

RRR Trailer, RRR Movie Trailer

SS Rajamouli is the pride of Indian cinema and he even made it to the international markets with Baahubali franchise. His next outing RRR is set before Independence in 1920s in India. The lead actors Ram Charan and NTR will be seen as freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. The trailer of RRR is out and it is packed with the right amount of action and emotion. Rajamouli promises one more visual feast and the action episodes are a treat. NTR fighting with a tiger and the moment he roars against the tiger is one of the finest shots seen on the Indian screen.

Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharama Raju and his presence as a cop is just awesome. MM Keeravani takes the entire trailer to the next level with his haunting background score. RRR is packed with grand visuals and is all about the revolt of Indians against the British. The master storyteller SS Rajamouli lives up to the expectations and RRR trailer promises the biggest ever film for the Indian audience. Get ready for the biggest treat from January 7th 2022.