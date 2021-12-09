SS Rajamouli about the logic of pan-Indian attempts

SS Rajamouli is the country’s best director and he took four years to carve RRR that has NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The team of RRR attended the trailer launch event in Mumbai and they interacted with the national media after the trailer was screened. When asked about the expectations on RRR after the franchise of Baahubali, Rajamouli responded about the trick of his films.

“The audience are not waiting for one more Baahubali. They are waiting for one more bigger experience on screen. I am aware of the expectations that the film is carrying. I am banking more on the story, emotional highs and the performances” told SS Rajamouli. Responding about the trend of pan-Indian films, Rajamouli said “I believe my core storytelling. You should not worry about languages because the language is just a medium of communication. We have to communicate the story through visuals. The language doesn’t matter. I find the best actor for the roles in my films”.