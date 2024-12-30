Ruben’s hands on Tollywood Biggies

Ruben is one of the top editors of Tamil cinema. He worked with Atlee and other top directors in Tamil. He was the one who worked on the final edit cut of Pushpa 2: The Rule. After his recent track record, Shankar approached Ruben to edit Game Changer and gave him a free hand. Ruben played an important role in Game Changer’s final cut and he spent ample time from the past few weeks. Now, Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Ruben is working on the final cut of Daaku Maharaaj. He is re-editing the entire film currently and the final copy is expected in the next few days.

Surprisingly, Ruben is working for all the top biggies of Telugu cinema in the recent times. All these directors Sukumar, Shankar and Bobby Kolli have their own editors working from a long time. But all these approached Ruben for the final edit. Seems like Ruben’s work is impressive and he is expected to do straight Telugu films soon. Ram Charan’s Game Changer is hitting the screens on January 10th and Daaku Maharaaj releases on January 12th.