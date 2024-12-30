x
Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump
Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December
Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024
Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea
Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland
Disha Patani Hot Curves
Priyanka Chopra Christmas Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur Gorgeous In Purple Saree
Sania Mirza In A Traditional Look
Urinary tract infections : Reasons For Urinary tract infections In Women
Mirnalini Ravi In Streets Of London
Mithila Palkar Holidaying In Norway
Chitrangda Singh Hot Photo Shoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Holiday Trip
Tiger Shroff’s Perfect Body
Pragya Jaiswal Dressed For ITA Awards
Nora Fatehi Gorgeous In Netted Saree
EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female
Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang
Home > Movie News

Ruben’s hands on Tollywood Biggies

Published on December 30, 2024 by swathy

Ruben’s hands on Tollywood Biggies

Ruben is one of the top editors of Tamil cinema. He worked with Atlee and other top directors in Tamil. He was the one who worked on the final edit cut of Pushpa 2: The Rule. After his recent track record, Shankar approached Ruben to edit Game Changer and gave him a free hand. Ruben played an important role in Game Changer’s final cut and he spent ample time from the past few weeks. Now, Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Ruben is working on the final cut of Daaku Maharaaj. He is re-editing the entire film currently and the final copy is expected in the next few days.

Surprisingly, Ruben is working for all the top biggies of Telugu cinema in the recent times. All these directors Sukumar, Shankar and Bobby Kolli have their own editors working from a long time. But all these approached Ruben for the final edit. Seems like Ruben’s work is impressive and he is expected to do straight Telugu films soon. Ram Charan’s Game Changer is hitting the screens on January 10th and Daaku Maharaaj releases on January 12th.

