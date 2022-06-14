Salman Khan has a shock for Lokesh Kanagaraj

After the super success of Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj is in huge demand. He has a film lined up with Vijay and he is working on the sequels of Khaidi and Vikram. Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan loved Master, the last film of Lokesh Kanagaraj. He wanted the film to be remade in Hindi. After Prabhudeva delivered a series of flops, Salman Khan asked Lokesh Kanagaraj to work on the script. As per the latest update, Salman Khan was not impressed with the script of the remake.

Salman Khan kept the project on hold after the narration of Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay Sethupathi was on board for the role of the lead antagonist but the project did not work out. Salman Khan is currently shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tiger 3. The films will hit the screens soon.