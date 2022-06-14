F3 Superhit In All Areas From Andhra To America: Dil Raju

Venkatesh and Varun Tej’s F3 is successfully running in the third week. The movie supported by the family audience continues to mint collections. The team celebrated the success meet in Hyderabad. Producers announced 126 Crore gross for the movie till date.

Legendary director K Raghavendra Rao is the Chief Guest and presented the success shields to the team and the distributors.

Speaking at the event, Varun Tej said, “Apart from the appreciation from the audience and commercial success to the producers, distributors becoming safe gives me immense happiness. Thanks to the cast and crew of the film. Special thanks to the audience.

Anil Ravipudi, the director said, “I bow my head to the Telugu audience for giving me a double hattrick of hits and keep them in your hearts. It will give me the energy to work more in the future. There are people who do not like my films but I am making whatever I know. My idea is to entertain audiences of all classes. I don’t think of anything else except for entertaining the audience. Audience tastes have changed after the pandemic. F3 is doing well even in the third weekend.

So, we are all proud because this is a real success. I thank Dil Raju and Sirish who stood by me always. I thank my heroes and the heroes like Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and others who appreciated me”.

Successful producer Dil Raju is a very happy man about this success. “F3 as expected has become successful in all areas from domestic markets to the United States. We did not add a pandemic burden on our distributors. So they are all happy. The biggest success of a film is when the audience enjoys our film and when the movie runs into profits. I thank all my distributors who traveled with me all these years. Despite the pandemic, the movie got share even on the seventeenth day yesterday. This is the real success of F3. Special thanks to Venkatesh garu, and Varun Tej garu. We will complete the second hattrick with Anil soon,”.