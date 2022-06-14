Nithiin’s Emotional Note on Special Occasion

Nithiin completed 20 years in the film industry. It all started with Teja’s Jayam and the actor faced many highs and lows. Nithiin may be the only Telugu actor who delivered more than a dozen flops and bounced back with Ishq. The actor is busy with several projects and he is working without breaks to wrap them. On completing 20 years in Telugu cinema, the young actor penned an emotional note thanking his directors, fans, friends and industry circles. He is shooting for Macherla Niyojakavargam and Vakkantham Vamsi’s films. He will soon work with Surendar Reddy.

“Dear Friends, 20 years ago, I embarked on my journey with JAYAM, which was my first film. Words simply can’t describe how I’m feeling today but I will try. Firstly, I sincerely thank Teja garu for giving me my first break, and recognizing the actor in me. I thank all the directors, producers, actors, technicians, staff and crew of every film I worked on. Without you, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I’m grateful for this beautiful journey and thank everyone who sailed with me, by supporting and believing in me, through the highs and lows. Your love kept me going. Last, but not the least, heartfelt gratitude to my fans who sustained me by their unfading faith. Love always” posted Nithiin