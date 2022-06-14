Natural Star Nani needs an MCA Badly

Nani is one actor who shot to fame with his acting skills and natural performances. After scoring back-to-back hits, he cemented his position and is busy with a set of films. Nani is the only Tollywood actor who has been consistently releasing three films per year. But things have changed a lot in the recent years. The actor hiked his fee and he charged Rs 15 crores for his recent film Ante Sundaraniki. MCA happens to be the last commercial success of the actor and his theatrical market has been shrinking from the past few releases. None of his recent films made profits for the distributors though the makers were left on the edge.

MCA released in the year 2017 and Nani failed to score a commercial hit in the last five years. Krishnarjuna Yudham, Devadas, Gang Leader ended up as disasters. Jersey received critical acclaim but the theatrical revenue was limited. Shyam Singha Roy ended up as a safe project for the producer and the distributors. V and Tuck Jagadish headed for direct OTT release and the distributors were relieved because of the move. Else, they would have lost big money. Ante Sundaraniki opened on a dull note all over the globe. The openings are not satisfactory and the weekend numbers are ok.

Mythri Movie Makers were super confident on the film but the reality is completely different. A top producer and distributor revealed that none of the distributors made profits through Nani’s films in the recent years. The theatrical rights of MCA were sold for Rs 30 crores and the film made huge profits. The theatrical rights of Ante Sundaraniki are sold for Rs 27 crores and the buyers are losing big which says that the theatrical market of Nani is shrinking. Mythri Movie Makers had to try hard to convince the distributors to close the deals. With a lineup of big-budget films ahead for the production house, the distributors paid Rs 28 crores for Ante Sundaraniki.

It all started after Nani switched from boy next door roles to experiments. Most of his experiments failed to impress the audience. His fans want him to return back to his favorite genre and do films like MCA and Nenu Local. The actor can pull of entertainment and action well. Three good songs and a couple of action episodes can make his films huge money-spinners. It’s high time for the actor to realize his strengths and do impressive films.

His next film Dasara is planned on a massive budget and there are discussions going on about the budget slash. Nani hasn’t signed a new film after Dasara and his fans are now requesting him to return back to comic roles instead of heading for experiments. For now, Nani is no longer a producer’s actor and his films are not reaping huge profits.