Vundavalli says KCR can lead nation, defeat BJP

Former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar was all praise for Telangana chief minister KCR for his leadership qualities and communication skills. Arun Kumar spoke to the media in Rajahmundry on Monday where he shared some information about his meeting with KCR on Sunday.

Arun Kumar said that KCR had gathered a lot of information about the danger to the nation with BJP ruling the country. He felt the need to defeat the BJP and build a better India. He said he spent three hours with KCR on discussing strategies to defeat the BJP in the larger interests of the nation.

“I strongly oppose BJP as the party is destroying the nation. It is also destroying the Hindu faith. So whoever opposes BJP, I support them,” Vunadavalli said and asserted that he would extend his support to KCR in fighting against the BJP.

He also praised the communication skills of KCR and said that KCR would be able to tell the people clearly and powerfully in Telugu, English and Hindi. “KCR is the only chief minister in the country who can speak clearly in three languages which people of this country can understand. No other chief minister can speak like KCR,” Vundavalli said.

He asserted the need to build an alternative to the BJP in the country as the Congress is not able to do so. “As a strong opponent to the BJP headed by Modi, I support KCR,” the former MP said.

Vundavalli said that KCR had collected wide information about the BJP and the nation which the TRS chief had shared with him in the meeting. He said he would meet KCR once again and would give his support to the TRS chief in building a national alternative to the BJP to save the country.