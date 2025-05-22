x
Sandeep Reddy's loses Cool for Deepika's demands

Published on May 22, 2025 by nymisha

Sandeep Reddy’s loses Cool for Deepika’s demands

Top Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone has completed her maternity break and is all set to return back with a bang. The news broke out that the actress has been signed opposite to Prabhas in his upcoming film Spirit. Animal fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga is the director and the shoot is expected to commence from October this year. Soon, the news is out that the actress has been removed and the contract was cancelled. This is because of the unusual demands from Deepika speculated Bollywood media.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a director with perfection and he wants all his actors to focus completely on his project till completion. Rumors say that Deepika is not ready to work for more than 6 hours in a day. She also demanded an extra remuneration if the working days exceed 100 days. She demanded extra money per day and this did not go well with Sandeep Vanga. The top director is now on a hunt for the right replacement and he has canceled the contract with Deepika Padukone. Rumors also said that Deepika has been charging a big remuneration.

The word from the actress is yet to be known. Prabhas plays a cop in Spirit, an action drama. Spirit happens to be the most awaited Indian film. T Series and Sri Bhadrakali Pictures are the producers. More details awaited

