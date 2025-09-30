Sankranthi 2026 Could Be a Tough Season for Tollywood

Sankranthi has always been one of the most lucrative seasons for Telugu cinema, with big films releasing back-to-back and overseas collections playing a major role in their success. With the US President announcing a proposed 100 percent tariff on all foreign films, Telugu movies are staring at a serious overseas crisis. Ticket prices for Indian films in the US could double overnight, making it harder for audiences to justify the cost.

Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Prabhas’ The Raja Saab were eyeing a $7 million box office run in North America. Akhanda 2, Ravi Teja’s next, and Naveen Polishetty’s film are all lined up for festival release. But now, all of them are at risk of losing a major chunk of their audience abroad. US-based Telugu fans are already unhappy with high ticket rates. Add tariffs on top, and many may simply skip the theatre. Sankranthi 2026 was supposed to be a celebration. Instead, it’s shaping up to be a season where Tollywood might have to fight just to break even.