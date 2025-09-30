Dasara Bonanza for Small Contractors in Andhra Pradesh

In a festive gesture ahead of Dasara, the Andhra Pradesh coalition government has delivered welcome news for small contractors across the state. The government has decided to clear long-pending dues of up to ₹5 lakh per contractor, offering much-needed relief to many who had been waiting for years.

These payments cover works completed between 2014 and 2019, during the YSRCP regime, as well as projects executed under the earlier TDP government. For years, contractors had raised their voices through protests and legal appeals, but payments were delayed. Even repeated directions from the High Court failed to bring results under the previous administration.

Now, under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the finance department has taken decisive action. The government is set to release nearly ₹400 crore to clear these small-scale bills. Many of these contractors, especially those operating at a smaller scale, had struggled with mounting debts. The announcement has been met with relief from contractors across Andhra Pradesh. As the Dasara celebrations begin, this gesture has added new hope and positivity for thousands who had nearly given up on receiving their rightful dues.