Home > Movie News

Sesh’s Dacoit Fire: Killer Vibe, Epic Visuals

Published on May 26, 2025 by nymisha

Which Biggies will make it for Dasara 2025?
Tripti Dimri's Remuneration for Spirit
Sesh's Dacoit Fire: Killer Vibe, Epic Visuals
What is this Classic Tamil Director's Next?
Bhairavam crucial for Three Heroes

Sesh’s Dacoit Fire: Killer Vibe, Epic Visuals

Adivi Sesh is coming up with another Pan India venture Dacoit which is carrying extremely positive reports, and the recent audio rights deal indicates his growing stardom. Today, the film’s first glimpse was unleashed.

From the very first frame, it’s clear this film doesn’t play by familiar rules. Sesh’s character opens with a cryptic line to Mrunal Thakur. While his voice is very polite in the beginning, the tone changes swiftly and announces that he is set to betray her big time. The train crash sequence, followed by the gun firing in the end, make it an engaging watch.

The glimpse has killer vibes and epic visuals. Adivi Sesh owns it with his raw looks and powerful screen presence. Interestingly, the actor who previously played urbane roles appeared mouthing dialogues in Madanapalle slang, bringing freshness and authenticity to the role. Mrunal Thakur is vulnerable, while Anurag Kashyap looked intense.

Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang back the project with Annapurna Studios presenting, and the production values are super solid. Bheems Ceciroleo’s score complements the narrative precisely.

The makers through the glimpse announced to release the movie for Christmas on December 25th.

