Shah Rukh Khan’s son to make his Debut

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is named in the drugs case and the investigation is currently going on. SRK took a long break and had severe mental stress as the media and the nation is completely focused on the issue. In the past, SRK informed the media several times that his son Aryan Khan has no interest in acting. As per the report from a Bollywood tabloid, Aryan Khan is all set to make his debut as a writer. He is currently working on multiple scripts which can be made as feature films and web series.

A couple of ideas developed by Aryan Khan are approved by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment. One of them will be produced by Amazon Prime and the other will be made as a feature film. On the other side, SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan is keen to make her acting debut through a web series. Zoya Akhtar will direct this web series that will be produced by Netflix. The project is inspired by Archie Comics. Shah Rukh Khan is busy with Pathan and Atlee’s film. His film with Rajkumar Hirani will commence shoot this year.