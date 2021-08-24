Shankar lands into new Troubles

Top director Shankar is not a happy man and he is surrounded by a bunch of controversies. The top director’s upcoming movie Indian 2 is kept on hold after the differences cropped up. The issue is yet to be sorted out. Soon, Shankar announced the remake of Anniyan in Bollywood with Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The project got its announcement some time ago and the film’s original producer Ascar Ravichandran claimed that he owns the remake rights of the film and the remake was announced without his consent.

Ravichandran already filed a complaint against Shankar and the film’s Hindi producer Jayantilal Gada with the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC). Ascar Ravichandran now announced that he would approach the Madras High Court against Shankar and Jayantilal Gada. He said that he needs a response from Jayantilal Gada and he will have to discuss about the remake. Ravichandran said that he would soon approach Madras High Court as the issue is taking a longer time than expected to get resolved. Ravichandran once again clarified that he owns the copyrights of Anniyan.