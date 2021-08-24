No breaks for Allu Arjun

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is occupied with the shoot of his upcoming movie Pushpa that is directed by Sukumar and it inched towards completion. The young actor gave his nod for Icon that will be directed by Sriram Venu. The pre-production work of the film is happening at a fast pace and an official announcement will be made very soon. Allu Arjun is expected to complete the pending portions of the shoot of Pushpa by the end of September.

Without taking any breaks, the top actor will join the sets of Icon from the first week of October. Icon too will be a pan-Indian project and will be made on a big budget. Bunny will be sporting a stylish look for Icon and it is designed currently. The hunt for the leading lady is on and Pooja Hegde is expected to romance Bunny again. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers and Icon will head for a theatrical release during the second half of 2022.