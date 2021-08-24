Buzz: Ram Charan to host Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu?

NTR is back to the small screen with Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu and the show is aired on Gemini TV. NTR’s RRR co-star Ram Charan joined the sets for the Curtain Raiser episode of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu and the duo offered a perfect treat for the audience. Ram Charan even heaped praises on NTR for his perfect hosting skills. He called NTR the best ever host. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Ram Charan will soon host Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. This would not be for the entire season but Ram Charan will host the last episode of this season and NTR will take the hot seat for the episode.

Ram Charan will question NTR in this episode which would also be a part of the promotions of RRR. This is a great plan from Gemini TV. In the past, when Nagarjuna hosted Meelo Evaru Koteeswarulu for Star MAA, Megastar Chiranjeevi turned out to be the surprising guest and he took the host’s seat and pushed Nag to the hot seat. The same scenario will get repeated with NTR and Ram Charan in Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.