Suriya’s Twitter family reaches 7 Million

Suriya is one of the most talented South Indian actors of this generation. His last movie Soorarai Pottru received critical acclaim and the actor received several awards for his portrayal. He is lined up with several projects and he even made his debut into digital space with Navarasa. The top actor who is quite active on Twitter has now 7 million followers on the social media platform. The actor interacts with his fans through Twitter and he also has been doing a lot of charity works through his own Charitable Trust which is owned by Suriya and his family.

Suriya is done with the shoot of Jai Bhim that will stream on Amazon in December. The actor is currently shooting for Etharkkum Thunindhavan in the direction of Pandiraj. Suriya will be doing a straight Telugu film next year and Boyapati Srinu is on board to direct this prestigious project. Dil Raju is making the combination possible.