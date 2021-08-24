Seetimaarr arrives on September 3

Gopichand and Tamannaah starrer Seetimaarr, is scheduled for a worldwide release on Sept 3rd

The sports-drama film is directed by Sampath Nandi. Gopichand will be seen as a coach of an Andhra Pradesh Kabaddi team, whereas the Milky beauty will be playing the coach of a Telangana Kabaddi team. Digangana Suryavanshi plays the role of a reporter. The film is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, with music by Mani Sharma.

Apart from Tamannaah and Gopichand, the film also features Bhumika Chawla and Rahman in pivotal roles.

