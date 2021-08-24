Buzz: Boyapati Srinu to direct Yash?

Top mass helmer Boyapati Srinu directed top Tollywood actor Ram Charan and the film Vinaya Vidheya Rama ended up as a disappointment at the box-office. Before this, Boyapati narrated one more script to Ram Charan and the top actor rejected the script. It is then, Boyapati narrated the script of Vinaya Vidheya Rama and got it approved by Charan. Though Boyapati wanted to direct Ram Charan with the rejected script again, the top actor signed a series of biggies and he will not be available for the next couple of years.

Boyapati worked on the script and he is said to have narrated it to Kannada star Yash. The young actor is now a pan-Indian actor after the release of KGF: Chapter 1. A series of meetings took place between Yash and Boyapati Srinu recently. Yash responded on a positive note and things are expected to get finalized soon. Yash too has been keen to sign a straight Telugu film and the talks are now in advanced stages. Earlier to this, Yash and Puri Jagannadh met together to discuss a project but it never materialized. More details awaited.