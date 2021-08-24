TRS making ‘rakhi videos’ viral to target Revanth, Naidu!

Ever since Revanth Reddy became the new president of Telangana Congress (TPCC) in July, he is giving sleepless nights to TRS leaders and cadre including TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chadrasheker Rao.

Within two months of taking over, Revanth held several protest rallies, huge public meetings against TRS government’s lopsided policies in several districts.

TRS ministers and leaders are forced to hold press conferences every day to counter Revanth’s criticism and allegations against KCR and his family members, which failed to create any impact.

With this, TRS leadership has deployed its social media warriors to target Revanth with ‘rakhi videos’.

TRS social media team is making videos of Congress MLA Seethakka tying rakhi to Revanth Reddy and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu viral on various social media platforms.

They are posting comments saying that these videos prove who is running Telangana Congress conveying the message that Chandrababu is running Telangana Congress and Chandrababu only made Revanth TPCC chief by exerting his influence with Congress high command.

However, netizens are trolling TRS for stooping down to the level of using even rakhis for politics and to target their political rivals.

They are questioning how does it matter if Seethakka ties rakhi to Revanth and Chandrababu.

It’s Seethakka’s personal matter if she treats Revanth and Chandrababu as her brothers and ties rakhi due to her association with them when she was in TDP. But TRS using even ‘brother-sister bonding’ during Rakhi Pournami festival for dirty politics is drawing criticism from all quarters.

Netizens ask TRS leaders to spare festivals and religion from their dirty politics and take on Revanth and Chandrababu politically only but not in this indecent manner.