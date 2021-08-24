Harish Rao’s PPP makes TRS govt embarrassed!

Telangana finance minister T.Harish Rao has given a powerpoint presentation (PPP) for over one hour to the media to prove that Telangana is a ‘rich state’ and its financial condition is sound.

Harish sought to rubbish reports that the TRS government had pushed Telangana into a debt trap with its financial mismanagement over the past seven years.

But Harish’s PPP gave more ammunition to Opposition parties to fix the TRS government.

Harish stated that Telangana tops the country in GSDP growth, per capita income and its debt burden is low when compared with other states.

When media personnel questioned him if the Telangana government was so rich, why salaries and pensions for state government employees and pensioners are getting delayed, why bills worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore were pending.

Without answering these questions, Harish left the venue abruptly.

Harish also targeted BJP saying that it’s achieved growth in increase of petrol, diesel and LPG prices.

But Harish had no answer when the media questioned why the Telangana government in not reducing VAT on fuel like Tamil Nadu to bring down prices and when they pointed out that the Telangana government too is earning over Rs 1,000 crore per month due to higher VAT collected on fuel and LPG.

Poor Harish abruptly called off the press meet without answering these questions.

Now opposition parties are demanding Harish Rao to answer these questions saying that Harish running away from the press meet without answering questions itself shows the true picture of the financial condition of the Telangana government.