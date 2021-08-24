All Eyes On Sridevi Soda Center

Sridevi Soda Center, starring Sudheer Babu in the lead role has cleared the censor formalities and was accredited U/A certificate. It is gearing up for grand theatrical release on 27th August.

Renowned producer-distributor, Laxman has acquired the all-India theatrical rights of the film for Rs 12 crores. He is giving the film the widest possible release across the country.

Sridevi Soda Center is getting the biggest release for any Telugu film after the Covid second wave. Given the scale of the release, the film’s box office performance will be one to watch out for.

If the Sudheer Babu starrer does put on a good show at the box office and rakes up good revenues, it will give new hopes to upcoming releases. So, all eyes are on Sridevi Soda Center now.

The advance bookings for the film are open now and it is heard that the film is witnessing good advance bookings.

Karuna Kumar of Palasa fame directs this intense action drama and it is produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy under 70MM Entertainments banner. Mani Sharma’s music is said to be one of the highlights of the film.