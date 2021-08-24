Jagan-Kishan meet upsets Jana Sena

The Jana Sena is said to be deeply upset over the bonhomie between its ally, the BJP and arch rival, the YSRCP. How can BJP’s union minister G Kishan Reddy call on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while on a party tour, this is what the Jana Sena is asking. The Jana Sena wants to know why Kishan Reddy met Jagan at a time when the Jana Sena is fighting Jagan’s governance and policies tooth and nail.

Recently, during his Jana Asheervad Yatra, which is essentially party programme aimed at promoting the policies and principles of the BJP, Kishan Reddy called on YS Jagan and had a meeting with him. In fact, the neither the BJP nor Kishan Reddy keep the alliance partner Jana Sena in the loop while meeting YS Jagan. Normally, when meeting arch rival like Jagan, the BJP should have discussed the issue with the Jana Sena. But, the BjP did nothing of that sort. This has rankled the Jana Sena.

The Jana Sena is of the opinion that at a time when the BjP and the Jana Sena are waging a relentless war against YS Jagan, such meeting will send a wrong signal. The Jana Sena has been opposing Jagan’s three-capital move and several other schemes. It has also questioned YS Jagan for not taking adequate care of the poor and the marginalised people. Even in Tirupati and local body polls, both the Jana Sena and the BjP have opposed YSRCP. Given all these, how can Kishan Reddy meet Jagan without informing the ally Jana Sena?

If sources are to be believed, Jana Sena top leadership is now planning to discuss the issue with the BjP’s national leadership and if it doesn’t get a satisfactory reply, it would even consider breaking the alliance with the BJP, sources said. With this kind of cross relationship, there is no point in continuing the alliance, the Jana Sena leaders said .