Sharwanand’s next seals Interesting Deals

Sharwanand has been struggling for success for the past few years. He delivered 5 debacles in a row and he has all his hopes on his next film Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu. The film is said to be a romantic family entertainer and is directed by Kishore Tirumala. The shooting formalities are completed and the makers announced that the film will hit the screens on February 25th. The film will now, may not make it for the date as Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak may hit the screens if the AP ticket pricing GO is revised.

Meanwhile, the makers of Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu closed all the non-theatrical deals and they pocketed Rs 25 crores which is decent. The film is made on a decent budget and is wrapped up in quick schedules. National crush Rashmika Mandanna is the added advantage. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer and Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer. The theatrical deals of Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu are closed currently. The new release date of the film is to be announced soon.