Mahesh all set to return back to Work

Superstar Mahesh Babu is on a break after he underwent a surgery abroad. Soon, the actor was contracted with coronavirus and he is on a break. The shoot of his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata happened in Vizag and Hyderabad this year. All the portions that do not need Mahesh are wrapped up. The next schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will commence next week in Hyderabad and the Mahesh will join the sets in this schedule. Parasuram is the director and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady.

The first single will be out on Monday on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Mahesh is keen to complete his work by the mid of March and move to Trivikram’s film from April. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is announced for May 12th release and is carrying terrific expectations. Mahesh’s new look thrilled his fans and the film is made on a massive budget. 14 Reels Plus, Mythri Movie Makers and GMB Entertainment are the producers.