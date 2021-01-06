Shyam Singha Roy: Nani’s costliest film till date

Natural Star Nani completed the shoot of Tuck Jagadish and moved on to his next prestigious project Shyam Singha Roy. The film has been in the discussion even before it commenced shoot because of the genre the film falls in and the budget assigned. Shyam Singha Roy is said to be the costliest film made in Nani’s career. The Natural Star is pretty confident on the project and is taking special care of the project.

Apart from Nani, the leading ladies Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty are the additional assets. The movie completed its first schedule and the second schedule commences recently. Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan is the director of Shyam Singha Roy and Nani would be seen in a dual role. Nani who loves challenging roles will be seen doing two interesting roles in this action drama set in the periodic backdrop. Mickey J Meyer is the music composer and Jersey fame Sanu Varghese is cranking the cinematography.

Apart from them, some renowned technicians are working for Shyam Singha Roy. Bankrolled by Niharika Entertainment, Shyam Singha Roy releases during the second half of this year.