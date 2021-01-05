WEF invites KTR to technology governance summit

The World Economic Forum has invited Telangana’s minister for information technology and industry K.T. Rama Rao for the Global Technology Governance Summit scheduled to be held in Japan from April 5 to 7 this year.

The minister has received the invitation from World Economic Forum President Brge Brende. “Under your forward-looking leadership, Telangana has been at the forefront of using emerging technologies for societal benefits. Thank you for your support of the AI4AI: Artificial Intelligence for Agriculture Innovation and G20 Smart Cities Alliance. It will be a pleasure to work together to further deepen their impact,” he wrote.

“The emerging technologies of the fourth industrial revolution have a vital role to play as countries recover from and rebuild following the COVID pandemic,” he added.

The Global Technology Governance Summit will build on the forum’s pioneering work on global technology governance and bring stakeholders from the government, business, and civil society to identify how to harness and regulate these technologies to accelerate growth, encourage innovation, and build resilience.

The summit will also aim to help scale public-private initiatives to nurture the development of fourth industrial revolution technologies while mitigating their risks.