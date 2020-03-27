Speculation: Keerthy Suresh to romance Mahesh Babu?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to work with Parasuram for his next film and the project starts rolling post summer. After Mahesh gave a positive nod, Parasuram started working on the final draft and is also finalizing the lead actors. It is strongly speculated that the makers are in talks with Keerthy Suresh to romance Mahesh Babu in this film. Keerthy Suresh too after the super success of Mahanati is waiting for the right break in Telugu.

Parasuram felt that Keerthy Suresh would be the apt choice and approached her. The makers are now tightlipped and will make an official announcement later. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment will jointly produce this prestigious project. The film is said to be a family entertainer with all the commercial ingredients. Mahesh Babu is currently on a break and he will start shooting for the project from July.