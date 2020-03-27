Sweden-returned tests +ve in Vijayawada, AP total 11

Amid continuing lockdown tensions on the border, the AP government intensified coronavirus preventive measures. The total number of positive cases reached 11 in Andhra Pradesh. One more +ve case was reported in Vijayawada. A 28-year-old youth returned from Sweden and tested +ve. He was immediately quarantined. The authorities rounded up his entire apartment and sprayed anti-viral liquids. They are tracing other people with whom the youth has come into contact.

The medical and health department has issued a bulletin. It announced that test reports were awaited in respect of 29 others. In all, 27,800 foreign returnees have arrived in the state. The officials are taking all measures to trace them and to quarantine all those who had contacted them. Surveillance is being placed on the places where the foreign returnees have visited.

The situation at the borders is still full tensions. Large numbers of Andhra students and families are still arriving to go home to their native places in AP. At Pondugala checkpost in Dachepalli, students pelted stones when they were stopped for many hours there. Several police and general public were injured. Police lathicharged on them. Lots of youth ran away from the scene and their two wheelers were left behind. A few of the border entrants agreed to go to quarantine centres.