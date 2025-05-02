x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Spirit is the Top Priority for Prabhas

Published on May 2, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
LIVE : అమరావతి నుండి ప్రత్యక్షప్రసారం..
image
Record Budget for Suriya and Venky Atluri’s Film
image
Spirit is the Top Priority for Prabhas
image
Kalvakuntla Kavita’s social justice talk is a big joke
image
We are grateful to audiences for HIT 3 phenomenon – Nani

Spirit is the Top Priority for Prabhas

Pan-Indian Star Prabhas is currently holidaying in Italy and he will return back to Hyderabad this month. There are a lot of speculations about the lineup of his upcoming projects. Speculations said that Prabhas will delay Spirit and he will take up Prasanth Varma’s project which is untrue. Spirit has been the top priority for Prabhas from a long time and he is eager to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He is also transforming himself to essay the role of a cop in Spirit.

The shoot of the film is planned to start in June and Prabhas has allocated seven months for the shoot of Spirit. Before this, Prabhas is expected to complete the shoot of Raja Saab which is pending. He also has Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji lined up and over 40 percent of the shoot has been completed. Prabhas has Salaar 2 and Kalki 2898 AD sequel lined up. For now, Spirit is the top priority for Prabhas. T Series and Sandeep Reddy Vanga will produce Spirit jointly.

Next Record Budget for Suriya and Venky Atluri’s Film Previous Kalvakuntla Kavita’s social justice talk is a big joke
else

TRENDING

image
Record Budget for Suriya and Venky Atluri’s Film
image
Spirit is the Top Priority for Prabhas
image
We are grateful to audiences for HIT 3 phenomenon – Nani

Latest

image
LIVE : అమరావతి నుండి ప్రత్యక్షప్రసారం..
image
Record Budget for Suriya and Venky Atluri’s Film
image
Spirit is the Top Priority for Prabhas
image
Kalvakuntla Kavita’s social justice talk is a big joke
image
We are grateful to audiences for HIT 3 phenomenon – Nani

Most Read

image
Kalvakuntla Kavita’s social justice talk is a big joke
image
CM Revanth Reddy makes personal appeal to TGSRTC staff
image
CM Chandrababu launches 11 MSME Parks in one go

Related Articles

Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle Shruti Haasan Black flag look Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award Ketika Sharma Aura Look Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage Pooja Hegde Retro Look Ananya Panday Italy Trip Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick? Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look Malaika Arora NYC Trip SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look