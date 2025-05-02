Pan-Indian Star Prabhas is currently holidaying in Italy and he will return back to Hyderabad this month. There are a lot of speculations about the lineup of his upcoming projects. Speculations said that Prabhas will delay Spirit and he will take up Prasanth Varma’s project which is untrue. Spirit has been the top priority for Prabhas from a long time and he is eager to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He is also transforming himself to essay the role of a cop in Spirit.

The shoot of the film is planned to start in June and Prabhas has allocated seven months for the shoot of Spirit. Before this, Prabhas is expected to complete the shoot of Raja Saab which is pending. He also has Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji lined up and over 40 percent of the shoot has been completed. Prabhas has Salaar 2 and Kalki 2898 AD sequel lined up. For now, Spirit is the top priority for Prabhas. T Series and Sandeep Reddy Vanga will produce Spirit jointly.