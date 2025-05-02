Record Budget for Suriya and Venky Atluri’s Film

Venky Atluri made a huge impact with films like Sir and Lucky Baskhar. He is all set to team up with Suriya for an interesting film. Suriya loved Lucky Baskhar so much and he gave his immediate nod for Venky Atluri. The film rolls in June and the team made an announcement recently. The film will be made on a whopping budget of Rs 120 crores and Suriya will be charging Rs 50 crores as remuneration for the film which is yet to be titled.

This is a huge budget considering the track record of Suriya. It has been years since Suriya delivered a solid hit. But he is one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. Suriya too has been keen to do a straight Telugu film from a long time. Sithara Entertainments will bankroll this project and GV Prakash Kumar will score the music. The cast and crew members are currently being finalized.