Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Home > Movie News

Srinu Vaitla Film: Young Actor Replaces Nithiin

Published on September 27, 2025 by swathy

Srinu Vaitla Film: Young Actor Replaces Nithiin

After Nithiin’s sudden exit, many thought Srinu Vaitla’s project would hit another roadblock. But the director has managed to turn things around swiftly. He approached a talented young hero, who was impressed with the script and gave his immediate nod. The actor, known for balancing commercial appeal with strong performances, is quite excited to come on board.

The team is currently holding final discussions, and an official announcement is expected in October. With Mythri Movie Makers backing the project and top technicians already locked, the film is shaping up to be a solid comeback attempt for Srinu Vaitla. Interestingly, industry circles are already buzzing that Nithiin’s walkout might have actually worked in the film’s favor, as the replacement brings both freshness and a stronger connect with the audience.

