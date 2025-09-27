Srinu Vaitla Film: Young Actor Replaces Nithiin

After Nithiin’s sudden exit, many thought Srinu Vaitla’s project would hit another roadblock. But the director has managed to turn things around swiftly. He approached a talented young hero, who was impressed with the script and gave his immediate nod. The actor, known for balancing commercial appeal with strong performances, is quite excited to come on board.

The team is currently holding final discussions, and an official announcement is expected in October. With Mythri Movie Makers backing the project and top technicians already locked, the film is shaping up to be a solid comeback attempt for Srinu Vaitla. Interestingly, industry circles are already buzzing that Nithiin’s walkout might have actually worked in the film’s favor, as the replacement brings both freshness and a stronger connect with the audience.