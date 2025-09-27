x
Home > Politics

Chandrababu steps in to control Assembly decorum

Published on September 27, 2025 by swathy

Chandrababu steps in to control Assembly decorum

Andhra Pradesh assembly witnessed dramatic incidents during the ongoing monsoon sessions due to the code and conduct of MLAs representing the coalition parties. The recent developments in the house have resulted in needless controversies and handed an opportunity for the YSR Congress party and its supporters to portray a bad image of assembly in the current regime.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has reportedly stepped in to set right the decorum of the house. After expressing deep displeasure over the poor attendance of MLAs for these sessions a couple of days ago, Naidu has now taken cognizance of the recent controversies that created a friction within the alliance partners. Naidu is said to have took notice of Balakrishna – Kamineni Srinivas episode in the house involving Megastar Chiranjeevi and discussed the same with chief whip and Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav.

Chandrababu is reportedly unhappy with the conduct of some MLAs and the unparliamentary language used by them in their speeches. He has strongly insisted MLAs not to cross the line and give a chance for YSRCP to gain political mileage out of the controversies. He stated to maintain dignity and respect each other while expressing opinions in the house. Naidu also warned MLAs about maintaining discipline and insisted to follow the rules and regulations.

Commenting on some of the topics brought for discussion in the house, Naidu expressed dissent over the manner in which even senior MLAs also failed to maintain decorum in the house. He questioned whether some of these MLAs belong to the ruling party or in the impression of an Opposition party in the house.

Even though YSR Congress party MLAs and its president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have not been attending the assembly sessions, the house has witnessed several fiery moments during the past one week. Balakrishna’s aggressive remarks on Kamineni Srinivas’s statements, Bonda Uma’s heated argument over Pollution Control Board, Bucchiah Chowdary’s speech etc. have created an atmosphere of unease within MLAs of the ruling government.

So, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu seems to have took stock of the situation and passed strong instructions before it loses out of control.

